Other countries, besides the United States, do not plan to stop the supply of contact lenses to Russia. This was reported on May 25 by the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Earlier on Thursday, it became known about a possible shortage of contact lenses in Russia after the US imposed restrictions on the import of a number of goods into the country, where these products also ended up. In particular, Johnson & Johnson (J&J), the world’s largest manufacturer of health products, warned about the suspension of the supply of lenses.

However, as the Ministry of Industry and Trade assured, there will be no problems with contact lenses in Russia.

“According to operational information, a number of other countries do not plan to cut off supplies. In addition, Russian enterprises have spare capacities for the production of intraocular lenses (IOLs) – an “artificial lens”, which are mainly purchased by state medical organizations, which will completely cover the needs of the Russian Federation, ”the press service said.

The day before, the Ministry of Industry and Trade announced that contact lens brands that had stopped deliveries to Russia could be included in the list of parallel imports.

On the same day, the head of the department, Denis Manturov, told Izvestia that the ministry intends to optimize the list of brands that can be imported into Russia through parallel imports. He clarified that only those goods in which there is an unmet need will be on the list.

Parallel imports were legalized in the Russian Federation in June 2022 after some foreign companies left the Russian market, as well as the suspension of the supply of certain goods to the Russian Federation amid the geopolitical situation and anti-Russian sanctions. The scheme allows certain products to be imported into the country without the permission of foreign right holders.

On September 7 last year, Manturov noted that the corresponding mechanism would operate until the end of 2023.