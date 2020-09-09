The Ministry of Business and Commerce made a proposal to increase the product labeling system to the alcohol market, reviews RIA News…

The pinnacle of the division Denis Manturov mentioned this at a gathering between Vladimir Putin and members of the Russian Authorities.

The minister mentioned that this “will shield the buyer.”

“That is vital, since this space is very prone to counterfeiting and falsification,” mentioned Manturov. “We suggest to begin with beer and additional scale the venture to different alcoholic drinks.”

As well as, the minister expressed his opinion on the necessity to introduce labeling of packaged consuming water from subsequent 12 months.

By 2024, within the Russian Federation, it’s deliberate to create a system of steady labeling and traceability of products so as to scale back the share of unlawful merchandise. At current, fur and tobacco merchandise, in addition to prescribed drugs are already marked with particular marks.

In August, the Ministry of Business and Commerce spoke about an experiment on labeling dairy merchandise, through which 5,700 firms are taking part. It is going to final till the top of this 12 months.