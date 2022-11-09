It was proposed to allocate 65 billion rubles to support the domestic fleet. Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov instructed to provide for such expenses in the federal budget for 2023-2025, follows from the minutes of the meeting with the official on August 4. Izvestia got acquainted with a copy of the document.

In particular, it is proposed to allocate 27 billion rubles for the civil ship leasing program, 15 billion for the creation and implementation of ship components. Another 8.69 billion will be subsidies for the construction of large-capacity vessels, 6.5 billion are planned to be directed to investment projects to modernize civil shipbuilding capacities, and 6.02 billion to reimburse part of the costs of building fishing vessels in the shipyards of the Far Eastern Federal District.

The document states that an additional 1.62 billion rubles can be allocated to reimburse interest on loans raised for the implementation of shipbuilding projects, and another 0.6 billion to reimburse part of the cost of shipping in the Azov-Black Sea basin.

“In the draft law on the budget for 2023-2025, it was decided to additionally provide funds for a subsidy of 15 billion rubles to financially support the costs of developing, creating and implementing ship component equipment in 2023-2024,” the Ministry of Industry and Trade told Izvestia .

The department added that the issue of other funds is currently being worked out. Thus, the issue of the regulatory framework and sources of funding for inclusion in subsequent budget drafts for 2024–2026 is being resolved.

Fleet schedule: they want to allocate 65 billion rubles to support shipbuilding