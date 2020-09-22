The head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov in an interview with the newspaper “News“Said that domestic companies plan to reach the maximum volume of production of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 from February 2021.

According to the ministry’s calculations, about 500 thousand units of Sputnik V will be produced in October, and 2-3 million units by the end of this year.

According to Manturov, at each stage after production, the vaccine will undergo a number of necessary studies for release into civilian circulation.

In addition, the head of the department noted that the supply of the Russian vaccine to other countries implies the organization of joint ventures abroad on the basis of existing enterprises. At the same time, deliveries of small batches for thousands and hundreds of thousands of doses will be carried out “painlessly” for the domestic market, Denis Manturov emphasized.

On August 11, Russia was the first in the world to register Sputnik V, a vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus infection, developed by the Gamaleya Research Center for Electrochemistry with the support of the Russian Direct Investment Fund. Currently, the drug is undergoing the third, final, stage of trials, which involves about 40 thousand volunteers.

