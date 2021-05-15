The purchase cost of one dose of coronavirus vaccine in Russia ranges from 842 to 866.81 rubles. Reported on May 15 “Russian newspaper” with reference to the data of the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

As indicated in the department, the cheapest drug is EpiVacCorona produced by the Vector Center. Its purchase price is 842 rubles per dose. At the same time, in early April, the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) announced a reduction in the cost of this vaccine to 421 rubles.

“KoviVak”, which was created by the staff of the Chumakov Center, costs 866 rubles. At the end of March, the FAS announced that the cost of one ampoule of the vaccine would be 433 rubles.

The highest purchase price was for Sputnik V, manufactured by the Gamaleya Center – 866.81 rubles per dose. The cost of the Sputnik Light vaccine has not yet been approved.

To develop immunity against COVID-19, you need to inject two doses of the Sputnik V vaccine. For Sputnik Light, one injection is enough.

The Ministry noted that the purchase prices were registered by the FAS. The cost of a drug depends on the production capabilities of the sites where it is produced. It is noted that Sputnik V now has seven manufacturers, EpiVacKorona has three, and KoviVac has one. Sputnik Light has eight manufacturers.

On the eve of the virologist, professor at the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Anatoly Altstein said that immunization of 60% of the population will make it possible to achieve significant progress in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

On May 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin urged citizens to continue to actively test for coronavirus and get vaccinated to overcome the pandemic.

Large-scale vaccination against COVID-19 across the country started on January 18. The vaccination is given free of charge to everyone. Experts have repeatedly stated that vaccination will sooner form herd immunity and defeat the pandemic.

All relevant information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.