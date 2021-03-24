An experiment on the labeling of antiseptics and disinfectants in Russia can take place from May 15, 2021 to August 31, 2022. This was announced on Wednesday, March 24, by the Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov.

“As a result of the meeting of the Interdepartmental Working Group, it was decided that it was necessary to conduct an experiment in Russia on the labeling of perfume and cosmetic products intended for hand hygiene with the antimicrobial action declared in the labeling of consumer containers, as well as skin antiseptics – disinfectants,” he said. he is at a meeting of the State Commission on Combating Illicit Trafficking in Industrial Products.

According to the post press service The Ministry of Industry and Trade, at the meeting, a draft government decree was approved on conducting an experiment on the labeling of antiseptics and disinfectants in the territory of the Russian Federation from May 15, 2021 to August 31, 2022.

“The specific date for the introduction of mandatory labeling will be determined by the Government based on the results of the experiment,” – stated in the statement.

At the end of February, a decree of the government of the Russian Federation was published stating that an experiment on beer labeling would begin in the country on April 1, 2021, which will last until August 31, 2022.

Earlier, on February 8, it was reported that the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia proposes to conduct an experiment on the labeling of biologically active additives (BAA) to food from April 1, 2021 to March 1, 2022.