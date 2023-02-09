The Ministry of Industry and Trade, depending on the development of the situation in the car market, may adjust the parameters of the preferential car loan program. This was reported to Izvestia on February 9 in the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The department noted that demand stimulation programs, including the preferential car loan program, are a flexible mechanism that responds to changes in the automotive market.

“The Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia monitors and analyzes the situation on the market, in particular, the level of demand and availability of cars. Depending on the development of the situation, it is possible to reach a decision on adjusting the parameters of demand stimulation programs,” the ministry said in response to a request for comment on media reports about the suspension of soft loans for gasoline cars.

On Thursday, February 9, the publication reported Autonews citing sources at several dealerships of different brands. According to the publication, the preferential car loan program will be completely reoriented to support the purchase of electric cars.

RUB 5.1 billion were allocated for the preferential car loan program for 2023.

Earlier, on January 13, Aleksey Kalitsev, Chairman of the Automobile Manufacturers Committee of the Association of European Businesses, said that the unprecedented state support program had a positive impact on the automotive industry. Then he clarified that the share of car loans for some brands is now 60-70%.