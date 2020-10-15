The Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation is considering the possibility of exporting the Russian electric car City Modul 1 by Zetta to a number of countries. It is reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the department.

“The innovativeness of the project and the high competitiveness of the product make it possible to look with optimism at its export opportunities. The issue of its delivery to India, Pakistan, Jordan, Egypt and Germany is being worked out, ”the Ministry of Industry and Trade noted.

In addition, it is noted that the certification of the electric vehicle is at the final stage. Serial assembly technologies are being tested at the moment.

The department also recalled that in 2017-2018 they supported the Zetta project with subsidies in the amount of 285 million rubles for scientific research and development (R&D). The Monocities Development Fund also gave the company 49.5 million rubles of a soft loan.

At the same time, on September 2, it became known that the launch of the first serial production of the Russian electric car City Modul 1 by Zetta was postponed until 2020 due to the fact that it did not receive a loan of 99.9 million rubles from the Industrial Development Fund.

The Zetta electric car is a three-door hatchback. In the basic configuration, the model will receive front-wheel drive and a 180 km battery, which can be charged from almost any energy source – from a 220-380 W socket or from a transformer. The minimum cost of a car will be 550 thousand rubles.