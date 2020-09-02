The proposed ban on photographing books in stores concerns only their content, and not their appearance. TASS, referring to the clarification of the RF Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Previously department developed a draft decree on the rules for the sale of various categories of goods, which, in particular, refers to a ban on copying and photographing books and non-periodical printed publications prior to their acquisition.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade explained their initiative by the fact that with the development of modern technologies, instead of buying books, buyers often simply photograph the necessary pages. This happens especially often with scientific and educational literature.

The ministry also noted that their proposal has now been submitted for public discussion, and called on stakeholders to express their views on the prepared changes.

“This is important in order not to exaggerate and not create difficulties for consumers,” the department added.

It was also reported that electronic and audio books in Russia will be subject to VAT at a reduced rate.