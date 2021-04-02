Russian Minister of Trade and Industry Denis Manturov commented on the detentions and subsequent arrests of several officials of the department. His words convey TASS…

Manturov said that he did not consider the arrests of employees a sign of a large number of violations in the ministry. “We ourselves are primarily interested in the fact that employees are honest and meet all the requirements set by the public service,” he said. According to the minister, if there are doubts about the legitimacy of the officials’ actions, the investigation should assess them and establish the truth.

The head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade also expressed the opinion that the detentions and arrests of officials are not a sign of increased attention to the ministry. “This is control and supervision over the work and activities of the executive branch as a whole,” he concluded.