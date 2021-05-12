The Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia expects that by the end of the summer of 2021, the problem of the shortage of electronics for cars will be resolved. It is reported on May 12 by TASS with reference to the statement of the press service of the department.

It is noted that in order to accelerate the supply of components to automakers, trade missions of Russia abroad have joined the process.

“The Russian automotive industry continues to work, despite the fact that in world practice, starting from February – March this year, we have already seen many cases when large factories stop due to understaffing of cars with electronic systems. The situation is expected to stabilize by the end of the summer, ”the text says.

The ministry noted that there is no shortage of cars in the country, including due to problems with components, but there is an increased demand for some models – primarily for highly localized cars, the production of which does not depend on imported components.

As stated in the department, a difficult situation with the supply of components is currently observed all over the world. But thanks to the work of Russian suppliers of car electronics and the participation of executive authorities, it is possible to quickly find solutions in the face of a shortage of electronic components.

On March 29, the Russian Automobile Dealers Association (ROAD) reported that the shortage of new cars in Russian dealerships is declining. It is noted that the shortage of cars in the salons has been observed since the end of August 2020.

A number of companies around the world are faced with a global shortage of microprocessors, due to which they are forced to suspend or reduce production. The deficit, which began in 2020, is associated with sharply increased demand for consumer electronics amid the coronavirus pandemic, as well as increased demand for cars.

The problem was exacerbated by storms in Texas, where some chip manufacturing facilities are located, as well as a fire at a factory at the Japanese company Renesas Electronics, which accounts for 17% of the global chip market. At various times, such auto giants as Suzuki, Volkswagen, Honda, Hyundai, BMW, Toyota and others announced the reduction or suspension.