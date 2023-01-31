After June 1, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia will introduce new rules and requirements for the production of cars in the country. About it reported at the office on Tuesday, January 31st.

“The Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia will prepare a project providing for the tightening of mandatory requirements for certain wheeled vehicles and assessing their compliance,” the ministry said.

It is noted that until the summer the country will continue to have preferential requirements for automakers, which were introduced against the backdrop of sanctions and the outflow of foreign manufacturers.

The extension of the simplified regulation for the certification of cars in Russia became known earlier in the day.

A number of domestic manufacturers have applied to the Ministry of Industry and Trade with a request to maintain such a regulation. According to them, despite the fact that companies managed to find alternative suppliers for production, the risks of increased sanctions against Russia remain.

A simplified technical regulation for vehicle certification in Russia was published on May 16, 2022. According to the decree, cars in Russia can be produced with engines of different environmental classes, including the lowest Euro-0, without ABS (prevents wheel lock) and ESP (vehicle stability control system).

Also now it is not necessary to install airbags and seat belt pretensioners. The ERA-GLONASS system may be deprived of the function of automatic operation after an accident.

On May 3, the government of the Russian Federation updated the rules for registering vehicles in the divisions of the State traffic inspectorate. According to the document, the new owner must submit an application to the traffic police to register the car within 10 days from the fact of buying the car.