From April 1, 2023, mandatory digital labeling of beer and low-alcohol drinks may start in the Russian Federation. This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia on Wednesday, August 10.

“Mandatory labeling of beer and low-alcohol drinks will become possible thanks to the integration of the Unified State Automated Information System (Unified State Automated Information System – Ed.) and the labeling information system. Therefore, Russian brewers will be able to register in the labeling system as participants in the turnover only if they are already connected to the Unified State Automated Information System. statement.

In addition, the draft resolution establishes the deadlines for the start of digital labeling of these product groups: from March 1, 2023, it may become mandatory for industry participants to register in the Chestny Znak labeling system, from April 1, 2023 – labeling of beer products in kegs, from October 1, 2023 – in glass and PET containers, and from January 15, 2024 – in aluminum cans.

It is added that from April 1, the obligation of wholesale and retail trade to transfer information on the sale of labeled products to the labeling system will come into effect.

“At the same time, the transfer of information on the partial disposal of beer and low-alcohol drinks packaged in specialized packaging (kegs), when they are sold in bottling, will become mandatory from June 1, 2024,” the publication notes.

On August 5, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree according to which online platforms for buying goods on the Internet will begin to hold accountable for the sale of counterfeit and unlabeled goods. According to the document, from March 1, 2023, marketplaces are obliged to ensure that the entire range of goods is labeled.