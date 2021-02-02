The Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation said that it does not rule out permission for Russian pharmaceutical manufacturers to produce analogues of critical drugs. TASS.

The department stressed that the Russian Federation will make all the necessary decisions to provide citizens with critically important medicines.

“If this need is urgent and dictated by an emergency situation, and the copyright holder is not ready for dialogue,” the ministry stressed.

Recall that in early January, the Russian government allowed Pharmasintez to release a drug for coronavirus without the consent of the patent holders – Gilead Sciences.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Health updated its recommendations for the treatment of COVID-19. For coronavirus infection, it is recommended to use favipiravir, remdesivir, umifenovir, azithromycin (in combination with hydroxychloroquine), and interferon alpha.

At the end of October last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin came up with an initiative to allocate funds to provide free drugs to patients with coronavirus infection who are being treated at home.