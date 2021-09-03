The SSJ100 passenger liner made in the style of the Aurus brand may be “just around the corner,” said the head of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov in an interview “RIA News»At the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

“As for the use of the Aurus brand in general, I think that as it develops and becomes more recognizable, since it is a premium segment, we have started our first collaboration, for example, with Russian Helicopters. I think that the decision of SSJ100 in collaboration with Aurus is not far off, “Manturov shared on September 3.

He recalled that such a combination was demonstrated back in 2019, when the Ansat helicopter was modified in the Aurus version.

On July 28, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin got acquainted with the assembly process of the Russian SSJ100 passenger liner. He also boarded the Superjet 100. In addition, Mishustin personally got acquainted with the work of the digital board for production management.

On July 20, Oleg Gulyaev, director of the Regional Aircraft branch of the Irkut corporation, said that 23 SSJ100 aircraft are planned to be produced in 2021, and 18 in 2022.

Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) is a Russian short-haul liner flying up to 4.6 thousand km and designed to carry 98 passengers.

The Russian project “Cortege” (market name Aurus), which develops Russian luxury cars, was launched in 2014. The manufacturer intends to create on the basis of a single platform a series of cars – sedan, limousine, convertible, minivan and SUV.

The VI Eastern Economic Forum is being held in Vladivostok from 2 to 4 September 2021 on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main topic of the forum is new opportunities for the Far East in a changing world.