The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security announced the launch of new payment channels to pay fees in its “ECHANNELS” smart services system, which are “Apple PAY,” “SAMSUNG PAY,” and “GOOGLE PAY.”

The Authority said that this initiative aims to facilitate payment operations according to the latest and most secure technologies, and to provide a diverse, safe and comfortable payment experience for all customers of all nationalities, cultures and the diversity of electronic and smart devices that they use to obtain its services at any time and from any place, stressing that there is no increase in The approved financial costs for the services provided.

Major General Khalifa Matar Balquba Al-Humairi, Acting Director General of Support Services, stressed the authority’s keenness to implement the directives of the country’s wise leadership to develop the work system according to the latest technologies, and its endeavor to provide the best digital solutions and keep pace with the latest global developments in payment systems, with the aim of developing and facilitating options for paying government service fees. .

He added that the electronic payment system plays a vital role in facilitating and enhancing the efficiency of cashless payment operations for electronic service fees, which supports efforts aimed at improving financial services in the country.

He stressed that this step comes in implementation of the vision of the UAE government to implement the best practices in facilitating smart collection operations, taking into account the basic accuracy and security standards for this type of operation, which saves effort and time for customers, spares them the negatives of cash payment, and ensures ease and safety.

He explained: “Diversifying payment options and channels in the smart services system contributes to achieving a set of the Authority’s objectives, the most important of which is building a pioneering and sustainable global model that adopts modern technologies and digital transformation to ensure readiness and proactive security, and developing an advanced and proactive system of services provided to citizens and foreigners, in addition to enhancing practices.” Innovation based on flexibility, proactiveness and readiness within the work system.”

Major General Khalifa Al-Humairi pointed out that customers can currently benefit from the new payment channels, which were actually launched in the smart services system in the first half of this September.