The Ministry of Health and Community Protection decided to withdraw several varieties of pharmaceutical preparations for Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries “Julphar” from the local markets due to their inconsistency with the approved specifications after examining several operations in the Ministry’s Quality Control Laboratory in Dubai, as well as based on the voluntary withdrawal of the manufacturer.

The Ministry directed all health care practitioners and community members not to use these products, if any.

It also informed all concerned health authorities and governmental and private pharmacies to stop dispensing the product and returning it to the supplier in addition to the voluntary withdrawal of the list of drugs that includes: forte ta, Julmentin 375mg tablet Julmentin for treating bacterial infection, Mucolyte syrup, Butalin 2 and 4 mg tablet for treating bronchi and Lipigard 10mg. Tablet to lower the level of cholesterol in the blood, Scopinal syrup for the treatment of colon disorders, the medicinal class Supraproct s supp which is used to treat the symptoms of hemorrhoids and the preparation Gupisone 20 mg tablet which is a derivative of “cortisone” and is used to treat allergies or infections.

Earlier, the Ministry requested the manufacturer to withdraw all batches of the drug “Profinal”, which is anti-inflammatory for children, fever reducer and pain reliever due to its non-conformity with the approved specifications in terms of the quantity of the active substance with insoluble deposits on the wall of the product bottle that does not dissolve by shaking.

The Ministry affirmed that the decision to withdraw and implement the voluntary withdrawal of several pharmaceutical preparations came out of its concern for the health and safety of patients and through periodic examination of random products that are taken from the market and are examined in the Ministry’s drug reference laboratory in order to ensure support for the drug system in the country and to monitor the quality and quality of the medicines in circulation within the framework of The Ministry is keen to enhance pharmacovigilance and drug safety and build quality and health safety systems in accordance with international standards.

The Ministry called on community members, in the event of any side effects resulting from the use of the aforementioned products, to contact the ministry via e-mail: [email protected] or through the electronic system on the Ministry of Health and Community Protection website or via the UAE RADR smart application and to view the circulars Issued in this regard on the website of the ministry.

The Ministry affirmed its concern for the health and safety of community members and continued communication with international drug authorities and national and international pharmaceutical companies to keep abreast of any developments related to drug warnings.





