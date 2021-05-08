The Ministry of Health and Community Protection decided to withdraw, suspend and prohibit the import of herbal products, which contain a carcinogen called “Corus Calamus”, and it circulated to all health authorities in the country to take the necessary action regarding them.

In its circular, the Ministry has identified 8 classes of medicinal products registered with it, containing this substance, which will be included in the decision to withdraw, and their trade names are “Caspa Drops-Dabur Pil0chek Tablets- Evanova Tablets- M2 Tone syrup- Mentat syrup- PHYT Cough Syrup- UPMood Capsules” .

The Ministry recommended suspending the registration of the aforementioned products, and demanded the manufacturer to withdraw them from the public and private sectors. It also demanded that all health care practitioners not dispense or prescribe any product containing the substance “Corus Calamus”.

The Ministry called on all pharmacies to stop dispensing the aforementioned products, and in the event of any side effects occurring to one of their users, the ministry must be informed immediately through its smart app “UAE RADR”

It is worth noting that Calamus acros is a plant with many names, but the most famous of which is “aromatic reed” or “Indian pen”. It is used in folk medicine to treat digestive problems including ulcers, gastritis, flatulence, stomach upset and loss of appetite. Rheumatoid arthritis and stroke, and some people chew calamus to remove the smell of tobacco, as a tonic, to increase their sense of freshness, and as a cause of hallucinations, and others use calamus directly on the skin to treat some skin diseases, and it is also used in foods as a spice.





