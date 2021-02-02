The Ministry of Health and Community Protection decided to withdraw and suspend the registration of a medical product that does not meet the specifications, in addition to withdrawing two medical methods due to technical problems.

This came in three medical circulars issued by the Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Policy and Licensing, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Pharmacovigilance Dr. Amin Hussein Al-Amiri, and directed them to all health facilities and all primary health care practitioners, to take the necessary action regarding these products.

In its first circular, the Ministry stated that it decided to withdraw and suspend the registration of the medicinal product “Profinal Suspension”, after the Quality Control Laboratory analyzed a number of product operations, and it was proven that they do not comply with the approved specifications for the quantity of the active substance, and insoluble deposits were found on the wall of the product bottle that does not dissolve Shake.

The Ministry stated that the product is registered with it in the Drug Administration, and recommended that it be suspended until the product is verified that the product conforms to the approved specifications, and the manufacturer has requested to withdraw all its batches, from the public and private health sectors.

She stressed all health care practitioners not to use the aforementioned product, if any, and called on all pharmacies to stop dispensing it and return it to the supplier.

The Ministry called on any user of the product to communicate with it in the event of any side effects resulting from its use, through its official channels.

In a second circular, the Ministry called for the withdrawal of the medical device “spinal rod cutters”, bearing the number “00-3925-002-00”, after a warning was issued by the Health Council of the Cooperation Council States regarding it, due to the possibility of a fracture while using the method, which is mainly used in Spine operations, breaking the product during the operation in an internal fixation in the patient’s body may lead to injury or permanent weakness in the patient’s body.

She pointed out that the medical device is not registered with it, and the competent authorities have recommended that it be withdrawn if any.





