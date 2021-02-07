The Ministry of Health and Community Protection decided to withdraw the medicinal product “Eikonha Body Filler 10, 20ml” after proven violations of the producing company, as it provided false information about the location of the product’s manufacture, in violation of the law.

The product is used for cosmetic purposes, as doctors resort to it in performing cosmetic surgeries, to draw the body, by filling specific parts with it.

In a circular of its destination to all health facilities, the Ministry stated that all health care practitioners in the private health sector have decided to withdraw the medicinal product “Eikonha Body Filler 10, 20ml” to the manufacturer “AK Pharma, Inc.”, based on the decision of the Pharmaceutical Licensing Committee, and after Informing them of the violations of the company’s warehouse, represented in providing incorrect data to the Ministry of Health and Prevention regarding the manufacturing site of the product.

The Ministry stated that the product is registered in the Drug Administration, and the manufacturer recommended that the product be withdrawn from the public and private health sectors, and required all health care practitioners not to prescribe or dispense the mentioned product if they have it.

The Ministry also called on all pharmacies to stop dispensing the aforementioned product and return it to the supplier, and also stressed the need to communicate with it in the event of any side effects by product users, and to report reporting via the UAE RADR Smart application.

According to specialized doctors, the product is used to fill specific parts of the body, for cosmetic purposes, especially the buttocks area.





