The Ministry of Health and Community Protection decided to withdraw a medical device that could cause a stroke, and warned against another that might endanger the lives of patients, and it was circulated to all health authorities in the country to take the necessary measures regarding it.

The Ministry stated that it withdrew the medical device “Precise PRO RX US Carotid System BY Cordis”, which is used to treat patients suffering from narrowing of the carotid arteries, due to the detachment of the device’s tip during use, which may cause serious injuries due to the removal of the separated limb from the carotid artery. That may lead to join or stroke.

The Ministry recommended the health authorities to take the necessary measures towards stopping the use of the product if it is available, and in the event of any side effects for its users, it stressed the need to communicate with the Ministry directly.

The Ministry warned in another circular that it directed to all health facilities and all health care practitioners in the private health sector from the medical method “LIFEPAK CR2 defibrillators”, due to the possibility of the device’s cover magnet being detached from the device, as the cap magnet is the primary method through which the device will be switched on and off. By opening or closing the cover, in the event that the battery comes out of its place, the battery may run out prematurely, even if the device is not turned on, and users may not be able to operate the device if they do not use the on or off button or if the battery is completely depleted.

The Ministry recommended continuing to use the device in the event that it is not activated when the cover is opened, by using the power button and following the updated operating instructions, indicating that the method is for the use of health care practitioners only.





