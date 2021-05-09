The Ministry of Health and Community Protection decided to withdraw a medical device that could cause a stroke, and warned against another that could endanger the lives of patients.

And she explained that she withdrew the medical device “Precise PRO RX US Carotid System BY Cordis”, to treat narrowing of the carotid arteries, due to the separation of the tip of the device during use, and it may cause serious injuries to remove the separated end of the carotid artery. The health authorities recommended taking the necessary measures to stop using the product if it is available, and in the event that any side effects occur to its users, you must contact the Ministry directly.

And in another circular from “LIFEPAK CR2 defibrillators”, it warned that the cap magnet may separate from the device.





