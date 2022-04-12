The Ministry of Health and Community Protection decided to withdraw a medical device used to deliver blood and medicine to patients, due to a defect that may affect the pumping of solutions, and may cause serious problems for the patient.

In a circular addressed to all health and pharmaceutical facilities, and all health care practitioners, the Ministry stated that the medical device “Medfusion 3500 and 4000 Syringe Pumps”, which is used as an injection pump to deliver blood, or blood products and prescription drugs to the patient under observation, has been withdrawn. The decision to withdraw all versions of pumps bearing No. 3500 and No. 4000.”

According to the ministry, the decision to withdraw is due to a defect in the program of the aforementioned device, which may affect the pumping of solutions and medicines to the patient, and the defect may occur when the dose is given, and when the pump is prepared or restarted, and the defect causes serious symptoms to the patient.

The Ministry recommended the necessity of checking all the advertised devices, verifying the device’s software, as well as communicating with it in the event of any health complications resulting from its use.



