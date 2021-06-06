The Ministry of Health and Community Protection launched an awareness campaign on the dangers of chronic diseases and obesity and their relationship to the “Covid-19” virus, to raise awareness among sufferers of the importance of maintaining and applying preventive measures, adhering to treatment plans, following up on doctors, and following a healthy balanced diet, as part of strengthening national efforts to protect the health Community safety in dealing with the pandemic.

The importance of the campaign comes in light of global reports and studies that confirm that people with obesity and chronic diseases – which include cardiovascular diseases, chronic respiratory diseases, diabetes and cancer – are more likely to contract the virus and be affected by its complications, as receiving vaccination for these groups constitutes a strong protection against HIV infection and relief of symptoms.

The Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Centers and Clinics and Public Health Sector, Dr. Hussein Abdul Rahman Al Rand, said that people who suffer from one or more of these chronic conditions should be more careful to protect them from the virus, and they are patients with asthma, lung diseases, heart diseases, and uncontrolled diabetes. Obesity, a weakened immune system due to diseases such as HIV or those undergoing cancer treatment.

The Director of the Department of Health Education and Promotion, Dr. Fadela Sharif, stated that the campaign calls on people with chronic diseases and obesity to commit to receiving the “Covid-19” vaccine in centers distributed throughout the country, to immunize their health and the health of their families, and to continue to follow a healthy lifestyle that helps in the functioning of bodily functions. Get a better health, including your immune system, through healthy meals that contain plenty of fruits and vegetables, staying physically active, quitting smoking, and getting enough sleep.

She advised this category to continue taking medications and following medical advice, making sure that sufficient medications are available for a month or more if possible, staying away from people with coughs, colds or influenza with a distance of no less than two meters, and monitoring the level of sugar and blood pressure, in addition to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Wash hands with soap and water, take care of mental health, and maintain contact with relatives using safe methods while taking extra precautions when leaving the house, by wearing masks and gloves, maintaining a safe distance, and communicating with medical staff when needed.

She pointed out that overweight individuals are at greater risk during the “Covid-19” pandemic, as statistics indicated that obesity doubles the chances of hospitalization when infected with the virus, because obesity is linked to weak immunity, and it also reduces lung capacity, and can make Breathing more difficult.



