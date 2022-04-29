The Ministry of Health and Community Protection has warned against a medical method used in artificial respiration, due to a defect that may threaten the patient’s life, and recommended that all employees should be trained on alternative devices to deal with the problem if it occurs.

In a circular that was recently addressed to all health and pharmaceutical facilities, all health care practitioners, the ministry stated that, based on a circular issued by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, it is necessary to beware of potential problems with the medical device “V60/V60 Plus/V680 Ventilator”, which is used in the operation of Ventilator, as a potential problem could affect the main electrical circuit that operates the device and its alarm.

According to the circular, “in some cases, this problem may result from one of the following scenarios”: The ventilator stops working, which leads to the activation of both visual and audible alarms, the ventilator stops working without activating any of the visual and audible alarms. These problems result in serious injury that threatens the patient’s life or leads to death.”

The ministry recommended the necessity of connecting the device to the remote alarm system, responding to alarms, providing pulse oximetry, accessing an alternative ventilator, and training all concerned employees on alternative ventilators.



