The Ministry of Health and Community Protection confirmed that the method of slaughtering and skinning adopted by unlicensed butchers causes contamination of the carcass, as the tools they use in slaughtering are not sterile, and they do not follow any system of personal or general hygiene, calling for frequenting approved slaughterhouses during Eid days, in order to preserve Public Health.

While the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment revealed its implementation of an integrated plan regarding preparations for the sacrificial season, by providing all technical and diagnostic supplies and resources and specialized human cadres to examine animals and sacrificial animals, and ensure their safety and freedom from diseases, in addition to following all procedures and regulations in force in permitting the entry of sacrificial animals and live animals. through various outlets of the country. The Ministry’s teams work in the food diversity and regions sectors to ensure that all standards and procedures are applied in the entry of animals and sacrificial animals through the country’s ports, and that they are completely free of diseases, according to an integrated coordination mechanism that continues throughout the year, and during the Eid Al-Adha season in particular.

The Ministry indicated that from the beginning of this year until mid-June 2023, 366 thousand and 35 heads of sheep, goats, cows and camels were received through the various border crossings of the country, and they were approved to enter the country after undergoing veterinary quarantine procedures and clinical and laboratory examinations, and ensuring their safety and disease-free. Animal infectious and epidemiological, common animal diseases.

The Ministry affirmed the provision of all technical and diagnostic supplies and resources, and specialized human cadres to examine consignments and ensure their safety and disease-free, as the state’s ports are the first line of defense for protection against epidemic and infectious diseases, and common diseases between humans and animals. For its part, Dubai Municipality announced the readiness of its abattoirs to meet the requests of customers during the blessed Eid Al-Adha period, by implementing an integrated maintenance plan and equipping them with all means that ensure the provision of services with flexibility, speed and high safety, in addition to making it possible to request, purchase, prepare livestock and deliver them to the home through smart applications, without the need To come to the abattoir, as part of the municipality’s efforts to meet the needs of customers and provide services to them, according to the highest standards of quality, health and safety.

Dubai Municipality has allocated four slaughterhouses equipped with the latest equipment in the emirate to meet the demand during Eid, with a combined capacity of approximately 900 head of livestock per hour, namely the Al Qusais slaughterhouse (282 head), the fast Eid slaughterhouse in the Al Qusais area (300 head), and the Al Quoz slaughterhouse (125 head). ), Al-Lusaili butchery (105 heads), and Hatta (82 heads) per hour.

