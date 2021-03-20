The Ministry of Health and Community Protection urged all those eligible in the UAE to take the initiative to reserve vaccination appointments, starting from Sunday, March 21, after the period allocated for giving priority to vaccinating the most vulnerable groups, which lasted for six weeks, has ended.

Qualified citizens and residents of the UAE over the age of 16 can obtain vaccination against Covid-19 for free at any of the 205 sites across the country, as it is mandatory to book appointments for those who choose to be vaccinated from this category while continuing to receive the most vulnerable groups of complications. Without prior formatting.

Health authorities have combined efforts during the past six weeks to give priority and reach the groups most vulnerable to complications from the virus, including senior citizens and residents, and those with chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes and respiratory diseases, to obtain the Covid-19 vaccine.

His Excellency Abdulrahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, announced on March 20 that 72.89% of senior citizens and residents and people with chronic diseases had received the Covid-19 vaccine, and 56.59% of the eligible population had received the Covid-19 vaccine.

In line with the Ministry’s plans and the objectives of the national campaign to provide Covid-19 vaccines to the majority of the population and the UAE’s endeavor to reach acquired immunity, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection urged the eligible population to choose vaccination and encourage those around them of family, friends and colleagues to follow their example, in order to preserve their health and safety.

The UAE approved four types of vaccines for emergency use, which are Sinopharm, “Pfizer – Biontech”, “Sputnik V” and “Oxford – AstraZeneca”. The Ministry of Health and Prevention is working continuously and proactively to provide vaccination for all residents of the UAE as soon as possible.

As of March 20, the UAE had distributed 7,181,056 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, at a rate of 72.61 doses per 100 people.

To find out more about the national vaccination campaign and get a free COVID-19 vaccine: www.mohap.gov.ae.

