At the first symptoms of coronavirus or ARVI, it’s good to contact a household physician who will assist a affected person with suspected COVID-19. If there is no such thing as a household physician, then it’s good to name the regional coronavirus hotline.

The Ministry of Well being has up to date the scheme in line with which help is supplied to a affected person with suspected an infection.

“When signs of COVID-19 seem in a affected person, the household physician is obliged to behave in line with the algorithm authorized by the Ministry of Well being and resolve on additional remedy of the affected person.”– says on the web page of the division in Fb.

After consulting a health care provider by cellphone, the affected person should go into self-isolation, then a cell staff could also be known as, which can take samples from the affected person for a coronavirus take a look at. After receiving the take a look at outcomes, in case of affirmation of Covid-19, remedy begins in a hospital or at residence.

Recall that the Ministry of Well being has lately repeatedly mentioned that hospitals don’t have sufficient locations to deal with sufferers with coronavirus.

About how the destiny of a affected person with COVID-19 is typically determined within the materials “FACTS”.

