AT Public Health Center reminded of the difference between influenza and coronavirus, which since the beginning of the pandemic has already been picked up by more than 270.5 thousand Ukrainians.

On the center page they posted a demonstrative infographic on social networks and recalled that both flu and coronavirus infection are dangerous and highly contagious diseases, similar in symptoms (fever, cough, fatigue) and mode of transmission (droplets). However, unlike the flu, mortality among patients with coronavirus infection is significantly higher.

“Both viral infections can be contracted at the same time, and then there is a risk of severe lung damage, a complex course of the disease, which can lead to death.”, – warned at the Center.

Ukrainians were urged to adhere to the recommendations of doctors: wash their hands thoroughly and often, keep a safe distance, wear a mask in crowded places, do not touch their eyes, mouth and nose on the street, and get vaccinated against influenza. At the same time, the Center added that the flu vaccine does not protect against COVID-19, and a vaccine against coronavirus infection does not yet exist.

Image by fernando zhiminaicela from Pixabay.

