The recovery period after a mild form of coronavirus will take up to a month, after a severe one – up to six months, said Vladimir Chulanov, chief freelance specialist of the Russian Ministry of Health for infectious diseases. His words convey RIA News…

He noted that the severity of the illness is the main factor that affects recovery from illness. With a mild form of coronavirus, the body recovers completely, Chulanov noted. “If the disease proceeded in a moderate and especially severe form, when there was a deep damage to the lung tissue, in this case, naturally, it takes more time for the body to recover,” the specialist added.

Chulanov also drew a parallel between recovering from influenza and COVID-19. So, recovery from a severe flu can take up to six months, as with coronavirus. In this case, a residual phenomenon in the form of fibrotic changes in the lung tissue is possible.

With a mild course of COVID-19, the recovery time is comparable to rehabilitation after seasonal viral infections. However, the expert noted that there are no universal schemes for recovery periods yet, since the disease is young.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health stated that the most common complications after suffering COVID-19 are lesions of the lungs and heart, in particular myocarditis. Patients who have had coronavirus will not be able to exercise for a month due to severe exhaustion of the body.