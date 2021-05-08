Sami Abdul-Raouf (Dubai)

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection confirmed that taking the emerging anti-Coronavirus vaccine protects against disease and its complications and protects those around us who are unable to take it, noting that vaccinations are among the best and most successful medical interventions in preventing diseases and epidemics. The country is dedicating its capabilities to focus on vaccinating Covid-19 for the largest possible percentage of society, in order to reach the acquired immunity. In response to the Federation’s questions, the Ministry of Health said: “The availability of the vaccine does not mean the end of the“ Covid-19 ”period, and that there must be continued commitment to preventive health behaviors to preserve the acquisitions and immunize the community from any mutated strains. She added: “The high turnout of community members witnessed by the current centers to obtain the vaccine confirms the societal confidence in the efficiency and worthiness of the measures taken by the UAE government and strengthens confidence in the health system in the country.” The Ministry described receiving vaccinations as a “very important stage” in confronting “Covid-19” to quickly recover, so that life returns to normal and optimism and reassurance in society are enhanced, to continue the march of excellence and achievements in the UAE.

Hind Al-Awadi

Continuing prevention

Dr. Hind Al-Awadi, Education and Awareness Officer at the Dubai Health Authority said: “Taking the vaccine is the most important weapon to eradicate the virus and limit its spread, but the importance of adhering to personal preventive measures is still necessary even for people who have received the“ Covid-19 ”vaccine, especially In the blessed month of Ramadan ».

She added: “People have become accustomed to visiting a lot and holding banquets, so it was imperative to continue wearing masks, regular hand sterilization, taking into account physical spacing, and not being negligent in applying these measures during the holy month. Because large gatherings are often the cause of the spread of the virus, and vaccinated people can transmit the infection to others ».

She emphasized that the month of Ramadan is a month of worship and affection, and it is wise to maintain the safety of the family and society, and not to harm oneself or others.

Al-Awadi indicated that the month of Ramadan comes in light of the Corona pandemic, it is worship to preserve the health and safety of every individual in his family, friends and society, by following the instructions of the competent authorities and adhering to the precautionary measures and avoiding crowds, while preserving the characteristics of affection, mercy, spirituality and worship, and keen on family rapprochement from By making use of modern technologies to continue communicating with friends and family.

Omar El Shafei

The most successful method

Dr. Omar Al-Shafei, a consultant of family medicine at the American Hospital in Dubai, confirmed that taking the vaccine protects against disease and its complications, and protects those around us from groups who do not have it, noting that although the vaccine is not mandatory in all countries of the world, it is highly recommended for the vast majority of adults. Except for a small number, they may be advised not to take it for medical reasons.

He pointed out that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms that the vaccine provides protection from infection with Covid-19 as well as helps protect others. Vaccines are the best way to eradicate this pandemic, explaining that the higher the percentage of vaccination in a community, the greater the percentage of immunity in this community, and therefore the closer we were to reach recovery.

He stated that acquiring community immunity through the vaccine is the most successful way to eliminate the virus, as vaccines are the most important tool for getting out of this health crisis.

He pointed out that even if a person has received the vaccine or feels that he has a degree of immunity and health, he can transmit the infection to others, and here it is necessary to feel social responsibility.

He stressed that everyone in society has a fundamental role to play in facing this health crisis, by not underestimating its danger after vaccination and ensuring that the precautionary measures continue to be adhered to. He cautioned that vaccination does not prevent complete infection, so care must continue, because despite the vaccination campaigns and the increase in the number of vaccinated people, the Covid-19 pandemic continues with all its economic and social repercussions. Therefore, care must be taken to follow the instructions issued by the competent authorities. To limit the spread of disease by adhering to laws, taking precautionary and preventive measures, avoiding spreading rumors, and referring to official sources to achieve the public interest.

On the safety of vaccines, Al-Shafei said that vaccines are one of the ways to control the Covid-19 pandemic, and it is a safe and effective way to provide protection for society, as vaccines stimulate the immune system in the body to form antibodies to fight the virus that causes Covid-19.

He explained that these vaccines may differ in technology, but they all raise the body’s immunity without contracting the disease itself, and here comes the role of everyone in the community to make sure to take the vaccine so that it has a role in achieving community immunity and limiting the spread of the disease.

Sarla Kumari

Be careful

Dr. Sarla Kumari, a diabetes specialist at the Canadian Specialist Hospital, said: “There is no doubt that taking the vaccine protects people from infection with“ Covid-19 ”, but nevertheless we need to adhere to the same precautionary measures, such as physical spacing, wearing a mask, avoiding gatherings and maintaining cleanliness. Hands ».

She added: “This virus is still considered a new disease, and many new strains appear to it, which we do not know much about or how to deal with them.” She indicated that the available vaccines are varied and have proven efficacy in resisting the virus, but the virus is still mutating significantly and rapidly, which makes it imperative for us to be careful about infection with the virus through preventive measures, even after taking the vaccine. And she stressed that the “Covid-19” vaccine is important for preventing disease, as it works to prepare the immune system to recognize the virus that causes “Covid-19” and to resist it, and this protects us from contracting the disease. She explained that the immune system of each person differs from the other, and therefore when infected with infection the complications may be simple, and they can also be severe, and this depends on the strength of the immune system and age, as well as other underlying medical problems, and to what extent the body reacts to the vaccine to build antibodies. She advised those with chronic diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity, to be more careful to adhere to the precautionary measures because it is not possible to predict the complications of the disease on them if they are infected with the virus.

Kumari said: “Based on the above, it is very important that we use the mask and follow the protocol of physical distancing even after getting the vaccine, and this year we were able to notice the difference as a result of putting on the mask, as there has been a severe decrease in the cases of influenza in this season.”

She added: “The mask prevents many viral and seasonal infections, and we must wear the mask until other recommendations are received from the relevant health authorities in the country.”