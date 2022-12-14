Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that international scientific pharmaceutical companies manufacture 104 medicines locally, which contributes to supporting the efficiency of the pharmaceutical system in the country, stressing its keenness to encourage international pharmaceutical companies to transfer some of their production lines to the UAE.

In a special statement to Al-Ittihad, the Ministry indicated that the UAE provides international pharmaceutical companies with modern infrastructure and systems that help invest in the pharmaceutical sector, and stimulate international companies to enhance their regional position and produce their innovative medicines in the Emirates, as part of their efforts to ensure stable supplies. And the chain of medicines.

This achievement comes within the framework of the Ministry’s efforts to establish a strategy that supports the efficiency of the pharmaceutical system in the country by expanding partnerships with factories and international companies to enhance the base of pharmaceutical manufacturing, encouraging more companies to transfer their manufacturing operations to the country, and establishing partnerships to enhance the sustainability of the pharmaceutical sector in the UAE and meet the needs of all The patients.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention succeeded in signing several partnership agreements with international pharmaceutical companies, to enhance the sustainability of the pharmaceutical sector in the UAE and the pharmaceutical industries, and its positive impact on patients, in addition to ensuring a flexible supply chain for medicines.

And the Ministry of Health and Community Protection pointed out that the UAE leads the countries of the Middle East and Africa as the most efficient countries in the evaluation system for the drug file, to ensure the provision of the largest number of innovative drug products in the country with the best quality and in the shortest period of time, according to a study conducted by the company «Acuvia» in agreement with the research group. Pharmaceutical and Manufacturers of America (Pharma).

She affirmed the Ministry’s keenness to attract innovative and unique pharmaceutical products to be available in the UAE pharmaceutical markets as soon as they are approved by the drug reference authorities, as a result of the continuous development processes in the procedures and systems responsible for regulating and making available pharmaceutical products in the country.

The Ministry stated that approximately 60 pharmaceutical products in the country have implemented the Ministry’s innovative paperless drug bulletin project by linking complete information about the drug to an electronic source on the Internet, which contributes to enhancing access to drug-related information for patients in an easy and innovative way. The UAE is the first country in the world to provide this technology with augmented reality technology and the use of artificial intelligence, and the importance of this project is highlighted in facilitating patients’ access to medicine and ensuring their adherence to their treatment plans, within the framework of the UAE government’s directions to promote and consolidate their rights, and provide all appropriate services to support their capabilities and capabilities, and integrate them into society and secure a decent life for them. The Ministry revealed that many international and local pharmaceutical companies intend to submit the rest of their pharmaceutical products in the country to the electronic bulletins project, in addition to some of these companies putting the Augmented Reality feature for their products, which allows the use of visuals and 3D graphics to educate patients, and understand some of the scientific content in releases more easily.

The Ministry explained the importance of the electronic drug bulletins project in improving treatment results and avoiding medication errors, so that this project enhances the Ministry’s competitiveness as a digital, paperless government health agency and a sustainable model to follow in the field of developing services to delight customers.

This project seeks to develop and apply modern technologies in the health sector and the pharmaceutical field, and provides complete data about the drug by simply scanning the code through smart phone applications in an innovative way through augmented reality technology, and facilitates the process of obtaining detailed information about the drug in an interactive way.

The new technique

The Ministry indicated that companies that produce and manufacture medicines and authorized agents will be informed of the importance of providing new technology for their medicines, so that a complete information link on medicines will be provided to an electronic source on the Internet, explaining that this matter will be according to a timetable until it is applied to all pharmaceutical and pharmaceutical products. gradually.