Today, Friday, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that the number of Covid-19 vaccine doses that have been provided in the United Arab Emirates since the launch of the national vaccination campaign has exceeded 3 million doses.

This comes as a result of the health sector’s efforts and the awareness of the UAE community about the importance of the vaccine, and that it is the best way to contain the Covid-19 pandemic and move forward towards recovery.

His Excellency Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, said on this occasion that reaching this number is an achievement that has been achieved in record time, which places the UAE among the best countries in providing vaccines to members of society, explaining that this achievement comes as a result of the determination and tireless efforts of the medical teams working in a spirit of One team, with the guidance and continuous support of the wise leadership in the country, which affirms that community health is a sustainable priority in national plans and programs to reach the stage of recovery.

Al-Owais pointed out that the rapid development in the number of Covid-19 vaccine doses confirms the success of the comprehensive national campaign launched by the health authorities by providing the vaccine in most government and private health facilities and councils in the various emirates of the country in order to ensure the facilitation of procedures for receiving the vaccine for the largest segment of society, citizens and residents. Especially the elderly, people with chronic diseases and the heroes of the first line of defense, as part of an integrated plan aimed at providing the vaccine to all residents of the country with the aim of reaching the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid-19 virus.

His Excellency pointed out that the increasing demand, which the current centers are witnessing to obtain the vaccine, by members of the community confirms societal confidence in the efficiency and worthiness of the measures taken by the UAE government and strengthens confidence in the health system in the country in addition to establishing community confidence in the capabilities of the UAE to protect its health and enhance the spirit of optimism. Increasing the level of reassurance that the recovery phase is approaching, stressing the importance of the role of community awareness and commitment to preventive health behaviors to preserve the gains and immunize the community from any mutated strains of Covid-19.