Two out of 10 injured in a bus accident in the Khabarovsk Territory are in serious condition, the press service of the regional health ministry said on May 1.

In total, there were 32 passengers and two drivers in the vehicle, three of them were killed.

According to the ministry, there is a 5-6-year-old child among the wounded.

“Three of the 13 injured were killed. The injured will be taken to the regional clinical hospital №2. Two are in serious condition, six with associated injuries, ”he quotes TASS press service.

It is noted that at the moment some passengers of the bus that got into an accident are being examined in a district cafe, where two teams of doctors work, while many left by passing and personal transport.

According to the traffic police of the Khabarovsk Territory, girls aged 17 and 21, as well as a woman born in 1973, died.

The incident happened on the night of May 1, local time (evening of April 30, Moscow time) at the 370th kilometer of the federal highway A-376 Lidoga-Vanino.

The prosecutor’s office of the Khabarovsk Territory has begun an investigation into the incident, during which the organization of the safety of passenger transportation will be assessed.