On October 10, the Ministry of Health of the Sverdlovsk Region announced the stable condition of a six-month-old girl, whom her mother hid for six months in a closet in the city of Karpinsk.

“The child’s condition is stable. I really hope that she will recover as quickly as possible, “- leads press service words of the Minister of Health of the Sverdlovsk Region Andrey Karlov.

The fact that the mother was holding the newborn in the closet for six months became known on October 9, when a video with a baby with severe exhaustion appeared on social networks. The girl was found by guests and reported to the police, after which the child was taken to the intensive care unit of the Regional Children’s Clinical Hospital No. 1 in Yekaterinburg.

On the evening of October 9, the resuscitator of this hospital, Alina Panisheva, reported that the child was diagnosed with third-degree dystrophy, which occurred due to prolonged fasting, and the girl’s weight was 3 kg 100 g.

The representative of the regional headquarters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs added that the suspect was not registered with the antenatal clinic during pregnancy and did not seek help at the time of delivery. Therefore, it is necessary to obtain an official medical opinion that she is the real mother of the child.

According to law enforcement officials, the woman has two more children – a three-year-old daughter and a 13-year-old son. They separated from her husband in early 2020.

A criminal case has been opened against the alleged mother.