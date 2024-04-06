Physical activity for 2.5 hours a week significantly reduces the risk of premature death, as well as many diseases, including cancer, diabetes and other chronic non-communicable diseases. On April 6, Izvestia was told about this by the chief specialist of the Russian Ministry of Health in sports medicine, head of the department of rehabilitation, sports medicine and physical education at the Institute of Preventive Medicine named after. Z.P. Solovyov Russian National Research Medical University named after N.I. Pirogova Boris Polyaev.

The doctor recalled that the main cause of disability and premature death of Russians is chronic non-infectious diseases that arise due to poor lifestyle choices. However, they can be avoided through moderate physical activity for 2.5 hours a week.

Such physical exercises, according to Polyaev, reduce the risk of developing coronary heart disease and stroke by four times, arterial hypertension by 24–26%, type II diabetes mellitus by 3.5%, osteoporosis by 23%, as well as the risk of premature deaths by 21–23%.

“Exercising from 150 to 300 minutes per week reduces the risk of developing cancer by 17%. In addition, studies show that people with higher levels of physical activity have a 17% lower risk of depression,” the specialist added.

The day before, Inna Matienko, a therapist at the Paracelsus clinic, told Izvestia how to maintain health in the spring. According to her, you need to exercise regularly or at least walk at least two or three times a week in the fresh air, as well as diversify your diet and improve your sleep schedule.