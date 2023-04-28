The Ministry of Health and Community Protection has set controls and requirements for dispensing medicines by oral order in medical facilities, to ensure that patients receive the best treatment services in a timely manner, and requires health facilities to adhere to them.

And according to Ministerial Resolution No. 93 of 2023 regarding medical prescription by verbal order, the issuance of a medical prescription by verbal order is limited to treating the patient in the intensive care unit, the emergency unit, the operating room, and any other department in the health facility, provided that the patient’s condition is critical and requires urgent intervention. where immediate written or electronic prescription is possible, and a verbal prescription includes every prescription of a drug made orally or through any procedure other than the procedure for issuing a prescription under normal circumstances.

According to the ministerial decision, it is forbidden to use a prescription by oral order to dispense anti-tumor drugs and drugs with a narrow range that require careful monitoring and control of their concentration in the blood. When a discrepancy occurs between the dose given of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and the prescription by oral order, this discrepancy must be documented and a report titled “incident” should be written. Medication according to the form attached to this decision.

And he stressed the need for health facilities to adhere to generalizing and clarifying restrictions and prohibitions regarding the use of oral prescriptions in accordance with the provisions of this decision, and to provide a mechanism to ensure the validity and reliability of oral prescriptions, and to provide guidance for clear and effective communication regarding the implementation of oral prescriptions.

The decision obligated facilities to verify the prescription by verbal order, to re-read and spell the letters, and not to use abbreviations to clarify the prescription data, including the pronunciation of numerical numbers separately, and the quantity dispensed based on a prescription by verbal order should not exceed the necessary quantity that covers the case.

The decision stressed the need for the person executing the medical prescription with the verbal order to document the entire request in the patient’s medical file, provided that he clarifies the data of the source of the verbal order, as well as the recipient of the order and its executor, and their signature, with the signature or certification of the source of the order in accordance with the legislation in force in this regard, and in accordance with the regulatory procedures followed by the Ministry of Health. The health facility, and this takes place within 24 hours of issuing the prescription in the verbal order.

The person making the recipe should double-check it with its source.

Oral prescription is prohibited for dispensing antineoplastic agents and narrow spectrum drugs.