The Ministry of Health and Community Protection has set 4 guidelines for the protection of the elderly during the summer season, noting that adherence to health guidelines protects the elderly during the summer season.

The ministry called for drinking 8-10 glasses of water per day, even if you do not feel thirsty, stressing the importance of eating water-rich foods such as vegetables and fruits at a rate of 5 servings per day (3 vegetables and 2 fruits).

The Ministry explained the importance of practicing physical activity to strengthen muscles and bones, provided that the weather is moderate, accompanied by a family member or friend, and consulted with a doctor. And she stressed that in the event of a high temperature outside, it is advisable to practice physical activity in the cold halls.