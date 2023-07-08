The Ministry of Health and Community Protection has set 4 guidelines for the protection of the elderly during the summer season, noting that adherence to health guidelines protects the elderly during the summer season.
The ministry called for drinking 8-10 glasses of water per day, even if you do not feel thirsty, stressing the importance of eating water-rich foods such as vegetables and fruits at a rate of 5 servings per day (3 vegetables and 2 fruits).
The Ministry explained the importance of practicing physical activity to strengthen muscles and bones, provided that the weather is moderate, accompanied by a family member or friend, and consulted with a doctor. And she stressed that in the event of a high temperature outside, it is advisable to practice physical activity in the cold halls.
