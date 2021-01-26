Dr. Hussein Abdul-Rahman Al-Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Centers and Clinics Sector at the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, affirmed the ministry’s keenness to share the UAE’s pioneering experience in addressing the “Covid-19” pandemic through its unique model of precautionary measures and preventive measures to contain the virus through examination procedures. And promoting proactive case detection by expanding laboratory examinations, active contact tracing, providing prepared sanitary isolation places, and developing appropriate treatment protocols for affected cases.

This came during his meeting with Francesca Elizabeth Mendes Escobar, the Ambassador of the United States of Mexico to the country, via video call, in the presence of Dr. Nada Hassan Ahmed Al-Marzouki, Director of the Preventive Medicine Department, Dr. Leila Al-Jasmi, Head of the Immunization Department, and representatives of the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Mexican Ministry of Health.

The doctor affirmed the UAE’s openness to global experiences and expertise and building foundations for cooperation in the health field, in a way that enhances the efficiency of health systems in the world, reviewing the preventive measures taken by the UAE since the start of the spread of the “Covid-19” pandemic and the support and relentless follow-up of the wise leadership, which was embodied in the launch of a series Among the health initiatives to confront the virus, as well as adopting global best practices in assessing health risks, strengthening precautionary measures for rapid response and immediate control, controlling the emerging corona virus and protecting community members through early detection, counting infected cases and their contacts and isolating them.

He referred to the efforts of the UAE government to contain the virus, by developing a national strategy for preparedness and managing epidemics, and innovating health care solutions in the fields of digital medicine, in addition to enhancing government investment in the manufacture of medicines and vaccines to confront future epidemics, pointing out that the qualitative achievements made by the UAE In the field of the quality of health services, the efficiency of medical personnel and the development of the health sector in the country thanks to the flexible legislative framework, the availability of distinct regulatory and supervisory services for the health sector, the electronic and smart transformation of most licensing services, and the import and export of medical products and means.

The Mexican side praised the distinguished level of the health system in the UAE and the infrastructure of health facilities, expressing its desire to strengthen cooperation with the UAE, and to benefit from its success stories, innovative initiatives and policies that it developed over the past years, which made it the country most prepared to face the challenges of the “Covid-19” pandemic. He expressed his thanks and gratitude to the UAE for sending medical supplies to their country, Mexico, to support the capabilities of health workers in facing the pandemic.

The two sides affirmed their readiness for future cooperation in facing the pandemic, especially with regard to the vaccines for “Covid-19” that are currently being developed.