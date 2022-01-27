The Ministry of Health and Community Protection presented, at the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference in Dubai, the developments and advantages of the “My Care” platform, which represents the unified national health registry, in partnership with health authorities in the country.

The number of health facilities under the platform has reached 207, and the number will increase continuously, as more health care facilities continue to be added.

The partnership between health authorities constitutes a milestone in the journey of the “Raayati” platform, which is represented in linking with both “Wareed” (electronic health care information system) at the Emirates Corporation for Health Services in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and “Nabbed” (the health information network of the Authority Health in Dubai), and the Ministry confirmed that work is underway to coordinate with the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, to link and exchange information between the “My Care” platform and the “My File” platform. The platform aims to create a central health database for citizens and residents, provide advanced health care for patients, analyze data and future planning for health services, based on the standardization of standards and procedures used in dealing with the health file, while continuing to adhere to confidentiality in transmitting information, and improving the ability to early detection of diseases. .

The Undersecretary of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Jamal Muhammad Al Kaabi, stressed the importance of building a unified electronic health care system for patients at the state level, employing innovation and proceeding in the digital transformation process, which would ensure the provision of world-class health care for all, and enhance the quality and outcomes of treatment, and thus Continuing to consolidate the country’s position on the global health care map.

The Director of the Informatics and Smart Health Department at the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Muhammad Abdul Qadir Al Reda, stated that linking the “pulse” and “My Care” systems serves the common interests of the beneficiaries of the two systems.



