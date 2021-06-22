The Ministry of Health and Community Protection and the Emirates Foundation for Health Services revealed an innovative immunotherapy for cancer and viral infections in cooperation with the Japanese Kyoto University, as part of the efforts of the Ministry and the Foundation to find sustainable solutions for chronic diseases, and based on their responsibility towards society in providing health services in accordance with the best international practices, as part of their participation in the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference 2021, which will be held in Dubai from June 21 to 24.

The principle of treatment is to produce immune T cells that have the ability to find and fight cancerous and infected cells. And it plays a major role in fighting viruses in general, through artificially induced stem cells (iPS Cells).

T cells constitute a group of lymphocytes present in the blood and they play a key role in cellular immunity, and it will be possible to produce T cells in large numbers and store them in appropriate conditions, to be used by patients when needed. Through the success of this project, patients with cancer or viral infections benefit from easy access to treatment.

The Director General of the Emirates Foundation for Health Services, Dr. Youssef Mohammed Al Serkal, stressed the keenness of the Ministry and the Foundation to attract strategic partnerships with the most prestigious medical research centers and sustainable investment in future health services, in order to achieve qualitative progress in health care on cancer and viral infection, as part of their strategy. To provide comprehensive and integrated health care in innovative and sustainable ways and implement the national strategy to reduce cancer death rates, pointing out that the prevalence of cancer in the UAE is still lower than its prevalence rates in the world.

The Director of Hospitals Department at the Foundation, Dr. Kulthum Al-Balushi, explained that the innovative treatment technology for cancer and viral infections, in cooperation with the Japanese Kyoto University specialized in immunotherapies, represents a qualitative addition to the health services provided by the Ministry and the Foundation in hospitals for patients, as the treatment is characterized by stimulating immune cells on the body. Attacking cancer cells by relying on induced stem cells, a recent global trend that has begun to open wide prospects for improving patients’ quality of life.



