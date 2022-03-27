In line with the plan of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of early detection and inventory of cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and those who are in contact with them, and isolate them.. The Ministry announced that 312,548 new examinations were conducted during the past 24 hours on different groups in society using The best and latest medical examination technology.

The intensification of the investigation and examination procedures in the country and the expansion of the scope of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 315 new cases of the emerging coronavirus of different nationalities, all of which are stable cases and subject to the necessary health care, thus bringing the total number of registered cases to 890,108 cases .. and no recorded cases Deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,302.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection expressed its wishes for a speedy recovery to all the injured. It called on members of society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing, to ensure the health and safety of all.

The Ministry announced the recovery of 850 new cases of people infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and their full recovery from symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, bringing the total number of recovery cases to 864,414 cases.



