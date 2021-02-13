In line with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection’s plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging corona virus (Covid-19), and those who had contact with it and isolating them, the Ministry announced that 184,981 new examinations had been conducted during the past 24 hours, on different groups in Society using the best and latest medical examination technologies.

The intensification of investigation and examination procedures in the country, and the expansion of the scope of examinations at the state level, contributed to the detection of 2,631 new cases of the emerging coronavirus of different nationalities, all of which are stable and subject to the necessary health care, thus bringing the total number of registered cases to 345 thousand and 605 cases.

The Ministry also announced the death of 15 infected cases, as a consequence of infection with the emerging corona virus, and thus the number of deaths in the country reached 1001 cases.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection expressed its regret and sincere condolences and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling upon community members to cooperate with health authorities and adhere to instructions, and to adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of 3589 new cases of people infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and that it fully recovered from the symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, thus bringing the total number of recovery cases to 326,780 cases.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

