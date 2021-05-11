In line with the plan of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the new Corona virus “Covid-19” and those who had contact with them and isolating them .. The Ministry announced that 177,688 new examinations were conducted during the past 24 hours on different groups in Society using the best and latest medical examination technologies.

‌ The intensification of investigation and examination procedures and the expansion of the scope of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 1,614 new cases of Coronavirus of various nationalities, all of which are stable and subject to the necessary health care, thus bringing the total number of registered cases to 539,138 cases.

‌ The Ministry also announced the death of two cases, the repercussions of infection with the Coronavirus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1,617 cases.

‌ The Ministry of Health and Community Protection expressed its regret and sincere condolences and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, and called upon community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions, and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.

The Ministry also announced that 1,600 new cases of those infected with the Coronavirus have recovered and fully recovered from the symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, bringing the total of recovery cases to 519,405 cases.





