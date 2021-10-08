The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 285,453 new examinations were conducted during the past 24 hours on different groups in society, using the best and latest medical examination techniques.

The intensification of investigation and examination procedures and the expansion of the scope of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 136 new cases of the emerging coronavirus of different nationalities, all of which are stable cases and subject to the necessary health care, bringing the total registered cases to 737,509 cases.

The Ministry also announced the death of two cases as a result of the repercussions of infection with the emerging coronavirus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 2,111 cases.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection expressed its regret and sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery to all the injured, calling on community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of 204 new cases of people infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and their full recovery from symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, bringing the total number of recovery cases to 730,734 cases.





