The Ministry of Health named gastroenteritis as the cause of poisoning of 41 workers in Kamchatka

The cause of poisoning of workers at the construction site of the new terminal of the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky International Airport in Elizovo on Kamchatka was gastroenteritis. This reason was given by the Deputy Minister of Health of the Kamchatka Territory Oleg Melnikov, he is quoted as saying RIA News.

“Now we are carrying out further diagnostics on the diagnosis, but, preliminary, the information is confirmed that it is gastroenteritis. The condition of the patients is moderate and mild, but there is no threat to life,” Melnikov said.

He clarified that the victims are receiving all necessary medical care. In the cafe where the workers ate, employees of Rospotrebnadzor and the Ministry of Health are conducting an investigation.

The poisoning of workers in Kamchatka became known on Wednesday, December 6. The men were poisoned at the construction site of a new terminal at the main airport of the Russian region in the city of Elizovo. 41 people were hospitalized with signs of food poisoning; all of them ate in a cafe located on the territory of the facility under construction.