The Ministry of Health denied reports about the introduction of paid emergency care in Russia

The Ministry of Health of Russia denied reports of the introduction of paid emergency medical care in the country. The comment of the assistant to the head of the ministry Alexei Kuznetsov leads Interfax.

Earlier, the media published reports according to which, from September 1, a number of medical services provided to the population will become paid, including emergency medical care.

According to Kuznetsov, the authorities have no such plans, and the published information “is nothing more than an unqualified assessment of the content of the normative act.” Both emergency and planned assistance will continue to be provided free of charge, he noted. “No changes are planned in this part,” added the assistant to the head of the Ministry of Health.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Health proposed to abandon the total vaccination of citizens against COVID-19, keeping it only for vulnerable categories of citizens. In support of the initiative, the ministry said that the population had formed collective immunity, and the epidemic situation with coronavirus infection had stabilized.