The Ministry of Health of the Nation made a formal presentation before the Justice to ask that investigate laboratory actions in charge of carrying out the tests on passengers at the Ezeiza International Airport, after the irregularities that were known last week.

From the health portfolio they reported that on April 30 – the same day that a journalistic investigation revealed the business of the LabPax laboratory – they carried out an inspection to verify the procedures carried out by the company.

“During this procedure, 7 reports of swabs to passengers made between April 21 and 23 were randomly selected, where the time elapsed between the time of issuance of the invoice to the time of the sample payment and schedule of results“, they expressed.

In this way “it was observed that although Sanity Care is the airport’s medical service, both in the posters and in graphic media and social networks it is promoted to the public as LabPax which is confusing and must be analyzed by justice“They say from the ministry.

The statement also informs that the National Directorate for the Enabling of the sanitary portfolio participated in this Wednesday’s raid on the offices of Aeropuertos Argentina 2000, Sanity Care and Labpax carried out in Ezeiza,

“In the framework of the raid, a new inspection was carried out in which it was found that the company regularized the situation of the professional biochemical staff while it still has to provide more documentation on the technicians and assistants,” he said.

The Health authorities, in turn, required the accreditation of the total number of tests acquired and verified that they exceed the number of travelers tested.

During this morning at least four raids were carried out simultaneously related to the irregularities reported about the company in charge of carrying out the covid-19 diagnostic swabs to passengers arriving in the country through the Ezeiza international airport.

One of the operations was carried out at that air station. At the same time, another raid was carried out at the Palermo headquarters of Airports Argentina 2000 (AA2000).

At the same time, as he learned ClarionTwo other operations were carried out at a Sanity Care Group headquarters, a company that has been in charge of medical care at the Ezeiza airport for years; and at the San Lázaro Educational Foundation, a non-profit organization controlled by AA2000.

The scandal originated when it emerged that the tests at the Ezeiza airport were carried out by a company no history in clinical studies.

A few hours after the company’s null record in terms of clinical analysis was known, AA2000 announced that it had initiated an audit and that in the meantime it would replace the suspected laboratory with Stamboulian Health Services.

AFG