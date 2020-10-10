The Ministry of Health of the Sverdlovsk Region reported about the stable condition of a six-month-old girl, whom her mother hid in a closet in Karpinsk for six months, writes TASS…

On Friday, the baby is taken to the regional children’s clinical hospital No. 1 of Yekaterinburg. She has third degree dystrophy.

Health Minister Andrei Karlov said that the child’s condition is stable.

“I really hope that it will recover as quickly as possible,” he said.

Recall that the woman hid her daughter in a bag in the closet for six months. At the same time, she told her friends that the child had died. The baby was discovered by the woman’s friends when they came to visit her. The woman also raised a 13-year-old son and a 3-year-old girl.

Earlier it was reported that she was placed for examination in a psychiatric hospital.