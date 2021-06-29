All Russian vaccines against coronavirus infection are effective, safe and well tolerated. This was announced on Tuesday, June 29, by Oksana Drapkina, director of the National Medical Research Center of Preventive Medicine, chief freelance specialist in therapy and general medical practice of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, head of the Federal Consulting Center for Vaccination.

“All three vaccines are safe, they are well tolerated, they provide immunity well,” Drapkina noted during a roundtable on the need to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The day before, the head of the Russian Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, said that not a single death was recorded in the country after vaccination against coronavirus. According to him, 23 million citizens have already been vaccinated in Russia. The head of the department drew attention to the fact that in recent days the rate of vaccination has increased.

Murashko also noted that it is not necessary to take an antibody test before vaccination, since the vaccine is safe.

Large-scale vaccination in Russia started in January, the vaccination is given free of charge to everyone on a voluntary basis. In total, four drugs for coronavirus are registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona and KoviVak.

